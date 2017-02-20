A man is in jail after running from P...

A man is in jail after running from Paducah police during a traffic stop

KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau

WSIL TV is reporting that deputies are confirming that they pulled over 28-year-old Richard Vaughn, of Paducah, for a traffic violation on Wayne Sullivan Drive around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Vaughn then bolted from his car and ran into traffic.

