A man is in jail after running from Paducah police during a traffic stop
WSIL TV is reporting that deputies are confirming that they pulled over 28-year-old Richard Vaughn, of Paducah, for a traffic violation on Wayne Sullivan Drive around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Vaughn then bolted from his car and ran into traffic.
