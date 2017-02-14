4 people arrested after police respond to drug deal, attempted robbery in Paducah, KY
Paducah Police Officers responded to the Baymont Inn just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, after a 911 call was received from the hotel. Officers arrived on scene and encountered two men, later identified as Dequarelle N. Meadows, 27, and Jeremy L. Baker, 25, both of Metropolis, Ill., attempting to drive away from the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kalia Bruer joins county officials as treasurer
|38 min
|billy_viniard
|1
|Mellow mushroom grand opening
|57 min
|billy_viniard
|8
|old river port bowling alley
|1 hr
|pat
|3
|Old showme's building
|2 hr
|MyKneeGrowsAtKFC
|23
|Purchase area has state's highest suicide rate
|2 hr
|name
|10
|Foolish protesting crybaby snowflakes downtown
|2 hr
|name
|217
|Job at Murtco
|2 hr
|Wisher
|59
|Mellow Mushroom (Jan '15)
|2 hr
|porky
|69
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC