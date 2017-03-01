2 TX man arrested in McCracken Co. for possession of more than 1,000 grams of meth
Two Texas men are behind bars in McCracken County after being found with $100,000 of crystal methamphetamine on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department's Drug Division launched an investigation when the McCracken County Sheriff's Department received information alleging that illegal drug activity was occurring at Paducah Hotel, located at 3994 Hinkleville Road.
