2 people injured in single-car crash in McCracken Co., KY
On February 18, 2017 at approximately 9;13 a.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to a single-car crash with injuries on KY. 305/Cairo Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dippin Dot
|10 min
|Otr
|3
|Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12)
|18 min
|Chanta53
|8,775
|Nightclubs or dance clubs in Paducah
|21 min
|LongJon
|12
|hello
|26 min
|Hairbig
|9
|Amanda Roberts WPSD (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|riverrat
|10
|Jcpennys in Paducah Going out of Business Soon
|1 hr
|Idk
|3
|Did Jim Hanks Ever Remarry? (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|goldie
|11
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC