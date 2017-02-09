2 arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken Co.
Two people were arrested on multiple drug charges in McCracken County, Kentucky after a traffic stop late Tuesday, February 7. The stop occurred around 11:07 p.m. in the area of Husbands Road. During the course of the stop, McCracken County deputies were given consent to search the vehicle from the driver, Marcia Doublin, 41, of Paducah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Im a proud Democrat
|3 min
|lol
|4
|Harless in Washington?
|7 min
|Peanuts for Eleph...
|16
|Heather Johnson Devin bell
|8 min
|Queen Tlo
|2
|City rockers shutting down
|9 min
|Thilk
|26
|cop hiding in the dark
|10 min
|Hmmm....
|111
|Dippen Dots
|10 min
|Sustainability Qu...
|11
|Foolish protesting crybaby snowflakes downtown
|13 min
|Queen Tlo
|73
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC