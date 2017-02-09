2 arrested on multiple drug charges a...

2 arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken Co.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Two people were arrested on multiple drug charges in McCracken County, Kentucky after a traffic stop late Tuesday, February 7. The stop occurred around 11:07 p.m. in the area of Husbands Road. During the course of the stop, McCracken County deputies were given consent to search the vehicle from the driver, Marcia Doublin, 41, of Paducah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Im a proud Democrat 3 min lol 4
Harless in Washington? 7 min Peanuts for Eleph... 16
Heather Johnson Devin bell 8 min Queen Tlo 2
City rockers shutting down 9 min Thilk 26
cop hiding in the dark 10 min Hmmm.... 111
Dippen Dots 10 min Sustainability Qu... 11
Foolish protesting crybaby snowflakes downtown 13 min Queen Tlo 73
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,193 • Total comments across all topics: 278,734,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC