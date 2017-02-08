1 sent to the hospital after crash in Graves Co., KY
According to the Graves County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of KY 849 and KY 1684 in the Dogwood community around 7:15 a.m. Deputies learned that Keith Alvey, 43, of Paducah was driving south on KY 1684 when he failed to stop at a stop sign. Alvey, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken to the hospital for treatment of several injuries.
