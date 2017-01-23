Yoga helps centenarian keep a healthy balance in her life
Ruth Williams, who celebrates her 100th birthday today, credits her good health and sharp mind to "taking life as it comes."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelsey Jackson
|13 min
|Repeat
|1
|Jennifer Renee Mabry (Jan '16)
|43 min
|Jr.
|88
|Thank You
|54 min
|!!!
|7
|james marine employees (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|Fact
|29
|Coworker bumming rides
|2 hr
|KneeGrow
|25
|Stacey and Kendall
|2 hr
|lol
|8
|Incognito (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Smokey
|6
|Whatever happened to..........
|3 hr
|Hijack
|60
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC