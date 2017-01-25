When temperatures get frigid, need ri...

When temperatures get frigid, need rises at warming center

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Volunteers are needed to help staff the warming center at the Paducah Community Kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The center, which is open any evening the temperature drops below 40 from Dec. 1 through March 31, can accommodate approximately 40 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mora Mi 15 min Valerie 1
What's the difference between kneegars and knee... 2 hr White lightning 2
Alex Gentry 2 hr Jim Crow 6
Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12) 3 hr Jim Crow 8,677
Ms. Trash Stacey House and Mr. Lowlife Kendall ... 4 hr reality sucks 7
Savannah 5 hr LuvmesomeSavannah 4
Review: Lynx Services (Nov '15) 5 hr Johnny 18
Tori Shaw going back to WPSD 9 hr mustbebored 12
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC