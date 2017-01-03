Trump taps son-in-law Kushner to take senior White House role
Online balloting for The Paducah Sun's 2017 Readers' Choice selections begins Jan. 26 and will run through Feb. 7. Watch our site for updates.
|Toby Reed
|3 min
|Unknown
|27
|best repair shop
|17 min
|baby cakes
|6
|Brandy Roberts
|32 min
|dude
|4
|Kevin Keeling
|1 hr
|Gayboy
|5
|Michael Cursey
|2 hr
|Friend
|1
|McCracken Nursing home
|2 hr
|The Tall Cool One
|16
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|2 hr
|The Tall Cool One
|27
|Beware Parkers Drive inn
|8 hr
|aaa
|30
|shooting in Reidland
|10 hr
|mustbebored
|129
|Was stripper Stacey involved in reidland shooting?
|Mon
|laron
|4
|
