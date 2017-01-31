Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County
Awbery suspected Chelsea Figley, 18, of Paducah was under the influence and had her do a standard field sobriety test; which then indicated Figley was under the influence while operating the vehicle. Deputies located methamphetamine and items of paraphernalia, including a glass smoking pipe and digital scales during a search of the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany petalino secretary at mercy primary care
|1 hr
|Coldhardtruth10
|6
|So called (smart meters) from your power companies
|1 hr
|Trump Nation
|48
|Tabitha that works at krogers in paducah
|2 hr
|abc123
|6
|Calvert city plants rarely hire black people
|3 hr
|Be realistic
|5
|School bus Kmart parking lot never moves
|4 hr
|Kellie
|11
|Deans Roofing (Jan '13)
|4 hr
|Kellie
|8
|Jennifer Renee Mabry (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Ron
|91
|B.A. Hamilton
|5 hr
|My 2 cents
|14
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC