Tractor trailer hits railroad overpass in Princeton, KY

Officers responded to the scene in Princeton, Kentucky after a tractor trailer hit a railroad overpass on Friday, January 20 at around 10:55 a.m. According to Princeton police, Matthew L. Hafford, 37, of Paducah, was driving a 2015 Freightliner northbound when he hit a railroad overpass on South Jefferson Street.

