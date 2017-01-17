Tractor trailer hits railroad overpass in Princeton, KY
Officers responded to the scene in Princeton, Kentucky after a tractor trailer hit a railroad overpass on Friday, January 20 at around 10:55 a.m. According to Princeton police, Matthew L. Hafford, 37, of Paducah, was driving a 2015 Freightliner northbound when he hit a railroad overpass on South Jefferson Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whatever happened to..........
|2 hr
|Queen Tlo
|5
|Travesty USA
|3 hr
|me
|3
|trump is worst Prez ever
|3 hr
|Queen Tlo
|37
|Kacey on backpage
|3 hr
|Queen Tlo
|8
|Inauguration
|4 hr
|Queen Tlo
|4
|My president Donald J trump
|4 hr
|Queen Tlo
|1
|~~Last Post wins~~ (Jan '13)
|4 hr
|Chanta53
|5,452
|Station Burger south side overcharges
|5 hr
|Hamburgerler
|42
|Chris Ingram
|18 hr
|Oh my
|23
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC