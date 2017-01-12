Total of Paducah's mayoral campaign spending $93,995
When Brandi Harless decided to run for Paducah mayor, she knew that her campaign would have to raise a lot of money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennifer Webb
|1 hr
|xyz
|2
|Traders Mall
|2 hr
|Bobo
|1
|Outback Steakhouse Paducah, KY (Mar '15)
|3 hr
|Erica
|8
|Beware Parkers Drive inn
|3 hr
|business owner
|45
|Cindy Mitchell who lives in Woodlawn Trailer Pa...
|3 hr
|cindys friend
|6
|Outback's very own Kendall Morris
|3 hr
|german
|11
|Humm
|4 hr
|Net
|2
|Who is Ronnie James new squeeze?
|7 hr
|Henley
|8
|Toby Reed
|Sat
|KneeGrow
|57
|The Milf Who Owns Club Incognito! (Aug '15)
|Sat
|do tell
|25
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC