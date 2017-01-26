Tool invention wins pitch competition

Tool invention wins pitch competition

Jason Newsome explains his first-place winning invention at the Small Town, Big Idea awards celebration on Jan. 17. The shop foreman, father and pastor won $25,000 for his "Die Driver" - a tool that fits into tight places and re-forms threads so nuts can be put back on the bolt and a wheel attached to the car, truck or piece of heavy contruction ... (more)

