Some warmer weather ahead
While no records were broken Saturday, a high of 24 degrees and a low of 7 were the lowest temperatures in almost two years for the Paducah area, according to the National Weather Service.
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10)
|50 min
|2twisted
|5,131
|Mariah Carey sings Super Bowl National Anthem
|50 min
|Really
|3
|~~Song Title Game~~ (Jan '13)
|51 min
|2twisted
|4,476
|Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12)
|54 min
|2twisted
|8,624
|The Donald Rocks the POTUS...
|2 hr
|ijs
|7
|confidential informants
|2 hr
|Snitch
|17
|shooting in Reidland
|3 hr
|deano
|6
