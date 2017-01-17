Some taxpayers face filing delay

Some taxpayers face filing delay

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

The Internal Revenue Service's battle against fraud and identity theft is intensifying, and some of the neediest taxpayers could get caught in the middle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris Ingram 15 min Oh my 32
Hal Mabry (Apr '16) 1 hr Liz 76
Jennifer Renee Mabry (Jan '16) 1 hr lacey 82
Whatever happened to.......... 2 hr !!! 35
Budda glison 2 hr Nope 2
Kendall M. and Stacie H. 3 hr nosey 15
Chastity Albright and kendall Morris 3 hr homo 12
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,162,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC