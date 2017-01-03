Shooting investigation underway in Paducah

Police in Paducah are looking for the person that fired two shots into a home, one of which grazed the arm of a 70-year-old woman. According to the police department, it happened in the 500 block of South 9th Street on the evening on Monday, Jan. 2. If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or the CrimeStoppers at 270-443-TELL.

