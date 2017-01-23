Shad eradication to take place at Noble Park Lake in Paducah
Licensed staff with the Urban Fisheries Division of the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources will be conducting shad removal on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and and Thursday, Jan 26 at Bob Noble Park Lake. This month the division has been working to eradicate mainly gizzard shad at various lakes enrolled in the Fishing in Neighborhoods program.
