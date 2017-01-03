Season's first snow forecast

Season's first snow forecast

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Although it will be slight, western Kentucky residents can expect to welcome the first snow of the season today, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show-Me's shuts down. 17 min Ick 15
Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10) 23 min So what 5,106
Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12) 26 min So what 8,607
Job at Murtco 2 hr Tennessee walker 34
Pepsi delivery driver pay 3 hr Good company 7
Kendall Morris 3 hr Samantha 13
deaf guy (Dec '14) 3 hr pretty sad 39
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,528 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,837

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC