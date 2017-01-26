Rotary Club names 1st female district governor
Paducah's Missy Eckenberg , 2017-2018 Rotary District 6710 governor, shakes hands with Ian Risely of Australia, 2017-2018 Rotary International president, at the 2017 Rotary International Assembly in San Diego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Kendall the new TLO of Topix
|58 min
|Yeah we got it
|1
|Democrats and jobs
|1 hr
|kardnal
|8
|I want a BBW to sit on my face (Jul '13)
|1 hr
|Sharptonb
|32
|Hot guy
|1 hr
|Knowone knows
|3
|Starbucks
|2 hr
|Bob
|4
|kendall and stacie
|2 hr
|kristen
|26
|Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|Pennie Lane
|8,710
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC