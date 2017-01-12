Read Comments

Read Comments

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Roy Lowdenback , Baptist Health Foundation Paducah executive director, and President William Brown announce Thursday during a kickoff event at Baptist Health Paducah that a capital campaign has raised $7.4 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Islamic Center Of Paducah (Aug '15) 33 min boo 35
Chick with "Psycho's Queen" tattooed above her ... 1 hr !!! 8
Tiffany Staten (Apr '15) 3 hr Pissed off sister 4
Deckhanh job exmarine that serve with navy 4 hr Semper Spelldellis 5
Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12) 4 hr So what 8,637
What's Holly Mattingly up to ? 4 hr Lengths of Links 5
Kendall Morris 5 hr old friend 2
Toby Reed 6 hr Tranny Wreck 55
Beware Parkers Drive inn 7 hr smack that 37
shooting in Reidland 13 hr Duh 150
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,044 • Total comments across all topics: 277,891,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC