PSAD to feature educators' artwork

PSAD to feature educators' artwork

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

"330 ppm" by Craig Rhodes will be one of many pieces by high school art educators in an upcoming Paducah School of Art and Design exhibition titled "Legacy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Queen 20 min Timing 23
Two words~~Last Letter of last word~~GAME (Jun '13) 1 hr Chattanooga baby 2,479
Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10) 1 hr Chattanooga baby 5,171
Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12) 1 hr Chattanooga baby 8,652
Sad day in america 3 hr Crank 50
fm 98.3 4 hr Daves Not Here 8
Doing wrong 4 hr Ray 11
Toby Reed 13 hr Yes 62
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,389 • Total comments across all topics: 278,021,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC