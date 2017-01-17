PSAD to feature educators' artwork
"330 ppm" by Craig Rhodes will be one of many pieces by high school art educators in an upcoming Paducah School of Art and Design exhibition titled "Legacy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Queen
|20 min
|Timing
|23
|Two words~~Last Letter of last word~~GAME (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Chattanooga baby
|2,479
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Chattanooga baby
|5,171
|Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|Chattanooga baby
|8,652
|Sad day in america
|3 hr
|Crank
|50
|fm 98.3
|4 hr
|Daves Not Here
|8
|Doing wrong
|4 hr
|Ray
|11
|Toby Reed
|13 hr
|Yes
|62
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC