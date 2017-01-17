Police, Walmart working to reduce shoplifting calls
By Kat Russell The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service Over the past year, the Paducah Police Department has partnered with the city's Walmart stores to curb their high-volume of shoplifting complaints, freeing up officers to field other calls. "Shoplifting is obviously a concern," said PPD Assistant Chief David White.
