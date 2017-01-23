Police seek Wal-Mart toy thieves
Surveillance footage shows a man and woman who are suspected of stealing more than $1,000 worth of toys from the Hinkleville Road Wal-Mart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump is worst Prez ever
|38 min
|Peace
|38
|Tina fired from days Inn for
|47 min
|Queen Tlo
|2
|Who is she?
|50 min
|Queen Tlo
|32
|drug court being eliminated (Mar '16)
|51 min
|Peace
|54
|Stacey and Kendall
|1 hr
|Peace
|29
|Mickie with Mercedes
|1 hr
|Peace
|3
|Tiffany Houser is pregnant again!!!
|1 hr
|Peace
|17
|Tori Shaw going back to WPSD
|3 hr
|Woodyou
|6
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC