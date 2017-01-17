Police locate truck, identify persons of interest after hit-and-run in McCracken Co., KY
Jason Carnine, 35, of Paducah, was riding his bicycle north on Old Mayfield Road near the intersection of Rosewood Drive. An unknown driver, who was also traveling north on Old Mayfield Road, hit him with the right side of the truck.
