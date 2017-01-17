Police ID Paducah woman who died in c...

Police ID Paducah woman who died in crash

Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Police said witnesses told them that a Honda Accord, driven by Hastings, was in a right-turn lane of John Puryear Drive, about to turn right onto Irvin Cobb Drive. They said a Honda Odyssey driven by Robert C. Thomas, 24, was going east on Irvin Cobb Drive at a high rate of speed when it hit Hastings' car broadside in the driver's door.

