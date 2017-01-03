Pharmacy robbed twice in 2 weeks
For the second time in two weeks, Paducah police are investigating a break-in at Rick's Pharmacy on Schneidman Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How can i find out if my iphone is being tracke... (Feb '13)
|8 min
|Della
|118
|Kendall Morris
|12 min
|dont fall so fast
|35
|Mychaela Bruner
|35 min
|Observer
|1
|Toby Reed
|36 min
|BasherMic
|32
|best repair shop
|1 hr
|Jackandsledge
|8
|shooting in Reidland
|1 hr
|mawdy
|133
|Massey Motors of Paducah...Have you also been r...
|1 hr
|Paducah citizen
|1
|Beware Parkers Drive inn
|12 hr
|aaa
|30
|Was stripper Stacey involved in reidland shooting?
|Mon
|laron
|4
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC