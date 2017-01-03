Paducah residents eager to create Inn...

Paducah residents eager to create Innovation Hub

Joel Gordon and Warwick Sabin , founders of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, spent Wednesday speaking with Paducah's industry leaders, community members and educators about their "Makerspace," the inspiration and model for the project Paducah Public Schools, Paducah Economic Development and others are working to bring to Paducah.

