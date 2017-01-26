Paducah Bank presents PCM with $8,000 check
There are 1 comment on the The Paducah Sun Online Edition story from Yesterday, titled Paducah Bank presents PCM with $8,000 check. In it, The Paducah Sun Online Edition reports that:
Paducah Bank presented a check to Paducah Cooperative Ministry on Jan. 10 for $8,000 to support the work of the organization in feeding the hungry in Paducah-McCracken County.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
|
#1 Yesterday
That's great. PCM does a wonderful service. God bless them and Paducah Bank. WOW!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Job at Murtco
|2 min
|Shumpert
|43
|Chastity Albright and kendall Morris
|3 min
|Jordan is my name
|20
|lowlife kendall morris & trashy stacey house
|5 min
|Sarcastic font
|5
|Lynx Services
|30 min
|Basher Mic
|3
|Rachel johnson
|52 min
|Gross
|3
|Build the wall
|54 min
|Crime and disease
|3
|Feminist are idiots and full of contradiction
|7 hr
|White lightning
|1
|Tori Shaw going back to WPSD
|10 hr
|The Tall Cool One
|18
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC