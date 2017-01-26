Paducah Bank presents PCM with $8,000...

Paducah Bank presents PCM with $8,000 check

There are 1 comment on the The Paducah Sun Online Edition story from Yesterday, titled Paducah Bank presents PCM with $8,000 check. In it, The Paducah Sun Online Edition reports that:

Paducah Bank presented a check to Paducah Cooperative Ministry on Jan. 10 for $8,000 to support the work of the organization in feeding the hungry in Paducah-McCracken County.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Watcher.

Metropolis, IL

#1 Yesterday
That's great. PCM does a wonderful service. God bless them and Paducah Bank. WOW!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Job at Murtco 2 min Shumpert 43
Chastity Albright and kendall Morris 3 min Jordan is my name 20
lowlife kendall morris & trashy stacey house 5 min Sarcastic font 5
Lynx Services 30 min Basher Mic 3
Rachel johnson 52 min Gross 3
Build the wall 54 min Crime and disease 3
Feminist are idiots and full of contradiction 7 hr White lightning 1
Tori Shaw going back to WPSD 10 hr The Tall Cool One 18
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,168 • Total comments across all topics: 278,295,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC