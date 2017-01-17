PACRO decreases county membership

PACRO decreases county membership

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Over the expressed concerns of some members, the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization voted Wednesday to reduce the number of counties in its governing body from nine to five.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10) 8 min Sir Valentine 5,179
Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12) 9 min Sir Valentine 8,662
Derek Baker (Oct '15) 14 min He is nasty 24
what do you think of kendall I'm always in trou... 35 min Samantha 5
Brandy Roberts 1 hr Christan soildger 14
Housing assistance 1 hr Crank 27
Copelands dealing outta possum trot 1 hr Hrez 13
Chris Ingram 3 hr Just nosy 18
Toby Reed 20 hr mustbebored 70
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,161 • Total comments across all topics: 278,064,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC