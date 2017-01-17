PACRO decreases county membership
Over the expressed concerns of some members, the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization voted Wednesday to reduce the number of counties in its governing body from nine to five.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10)
|8 min
|Sir Valentine
|5,179
|Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12)
|9 min
|Sir Valentine
|8,662
|Derek Baker (Oct '15)
|14 min
|He is nasty
|24
|what do you think of kendall I'm always in trou...
|35 min
|Samantha
|5
|Brandy Roberts
|1 hr
|Christan soildger
|14
|Housing assistance
|1 hr
|Crank
|27
|Copelands dealing outta possum trot
|1 hr
|Hrez
|13
|Chris Ingram
|3 hr
|Just nosy
|18
|Toby Reed
|20 hr
|mustbebored
|70
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC