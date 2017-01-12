One last walk to remember
Whites and blacks were segregated, always separate. Separate public rest rooms and water fountains, separate seating at public events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paducah Vapor Stores
|10 min
|lmao
|10
|Going to get him
|21 min
|Abc123
|2
|lowest low life thug in Paducah
|33 min
|Kenzie
|4
|government vaccinating though colds and flu
|39 min
|Dave
|9
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Mutant-cucumber
|5,166
|Outback Steakhouse Paducah, KY (Mar '15)
|3 hr
|mustbebored
|21
|Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12)
|3 hr
|Mutant-cucumber
|8,649
|Toby Reed
|8 hr
|MyKneeGrowsAtKFC
|58
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC