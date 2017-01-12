Neuter program begins Feb. 2

Neuter program begins Feb. 2

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

The McCracken County Humane Society Inc. will host its second annual Trap Neuter Return/Release program from Feb. 2 to Dec. 31. Last year, with the help of the public, the humane society trapped, sterilized , and released nearly 300 feral cats in McCracken County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12) 1 hr Gregory Peck 8,642
Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10) 1 hr Gregory Peck 5,159
Beware Parkers Drive inn 1 hr Gayboy 41
I now have the right to work but not the desire 1 hr American Patriot 2
captains place closing (Oct '15) 2 hr OutofTowners 19
cross dressed 3 hr xdress4daddy 1
Housing assistance 6 hr Crank 21
Toby Reed 8 hr KneeGrow 57
The Milf Who Owns Club Incognito! (Aug '15) 11 hr do tell 25
shooting in Reidland Fri Duh 150
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,114 • Total comments across all topics: 277,923,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC