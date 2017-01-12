Neuter program begins Feb. 2
The McCracken County Humane Society Inc. will host its second annual Trap Neuter Return/Release program from Feb. 2 to Dec. 31. Last year, with the help of the public, the humane society trapped, sterilized , and released nearly 300 feral cats in McCracken County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|Gregory Peck
|8,642
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Gregory Peck
|5,159
|Beware Parkers Drive inn
|1 hr
|Gayboy
|41
|I now have the right to work but not the desire
|1 hr
|American Patriot
|2
|captains place closing (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|OutofTowners
|19
|cross dressed
|3 hr
|xdress4daddy
|1
|Housing assistance
|6 hr
|Crank
|21
|Toby Reed
|8 hr
|KneeGrow
|57
|The Milf Who Owns Club Incognito! (Aug '15)
|11 hr
|do tell
|25
|shooting in Reidland
|Fri
|Duh
|150
|
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC