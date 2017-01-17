MVP moves jobs to Mayfield

By Hawkins Teague, Mayfield Messenger For The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service FULTON -- Sixty-nine jobs are moving to Mayfield from Fulton thanks to an expansion from Kayser Automotive Systems. Regional economic development and elected officials from Fulton and Mayfield gathered Tuesday morning in Fulton for an announcement that Kayser Automotive Systems USA would be investing $26 million to expand its Fulton plant.

