McCrackenCountyIndictments

McCrackenCountyIndictments

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Amy L. Jones, 44, 1082 Mill Creeks Road, Troy, Tenn. -- possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; public intoxication, controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rachel johnson 2 hr No thanks 9
drug court being eliminated (Mar '16) 2 hr cindy 61
Is Kendall the new TLO of Topix 5 hr Yeah we got it 1
Democrats and jobs 5 hr kardnal 8
I want a BBW to sit on my face (Jul '13) 5 hr Sharptonb 32
Hot guy 6 hr Knowone knows 3
Starbucks 6 hr Bob 4
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,236 • Total comments across all topics: 278,384,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC