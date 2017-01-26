McCrackenCountyIndictments
Amy L. Jones, 44, 1082 Mill Creeks Road, Troy, Tenn. -- possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; public intoxication, controlled substance.
