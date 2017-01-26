McCracken animal shelter ranks among state's best
By David Zoeller The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service The McCracken County Humane Society is among the top animal shelters in the state, according to a University of Kentucky study. The study of conditions and compliance with state shelter laws in Kentucky's county animal shelters is the first of its kind in over 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does God Exist?
|43 min
|Benjamin Orr
|1
|stripclub
|1 hr
|looking
|5
|Build the wall
|2 hr
|Queen Tlo
|38
|Trump's Ego
|2 hr
|Queen Tlo
|10
|the big LIST
|2 hr
|Queen Tlo
|28
|kendall and stacie
|2 hr
|reality sucks
|7
|So called (smart meters) from your power companies
|2 hr
|Panel
|9
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC