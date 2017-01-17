Man accused of abusing baby pleads no...

Man accused of abusing baby pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

A Paducah man accused of breaking an infant's leg pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree assault Thursday in McCracken Circuit Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Silent Brigade Dilstillery (Jun '15) 4 min Nighttimer 3
DL guys in paducah (Jan '14) 14 min James 4
Station Burger south side overcharges 17 min overcharged 39
justin griffith (Jan '11) 22 min Chanda 14
guys who are strippers (Nov '14) 22 min Exstripper 14
Adult Theaters (May '11) 25 min Chanda 68
Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12) 53 min Sir Valentine 8,665
Chris Ingram 9 hr Oh my 23
Toby Reed 23 hr Rambo 71
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,220 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC