Man accused of abusing baby pleads not guilty
A Paducah man accused of breaking an infant's leg pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree assault Thursday in McCracken Circuit Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Silent Brigade Dilstillery (Jun '15)
|4 min
|Nighttimer
|3
|DL guys in paducah (Jan '14)
|14 min
|James
|4
|Station Burger south side overcharges
|17 min
|overcharged
|39
|justin griffith (Jan '11)
|22 min
|Chanda
|14
|guys who are strippers (Nov '14)
|22 min
|Exstripper
|14
|Adult Theaters (May '11)
|25 min
|Chanda
|68
|Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12)
|53 min
|Sir Valentine
|8,665
|Chris Ingram
|9 hr
|Oh my
|23
|Toby Reed
|23 hr
|Rambo
|71
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC