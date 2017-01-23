Man, 48, charged with murder in aunt's death
McCracken Coroner Dan Sims leads the way as McCracken Detective Matt Carter and Sheriff Jon Hayden escort Edwin Ricky Hawes II to McCracken County Jail on Friday.
#1 Saturday Jan 21
I called that one shortly after it happened.
#2 Saturday Jan 21
I fiigured it was some piece of shyt family member. Never fails, I'm sure he wanted her money.
#3 Saturday Jan 21
Hammer time
