Major crime declines 16% in Paducah

Major crime declines 16% in Paducah

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Paducah saw a significant decrease in major crimes in 2016, according to the Paducah Police Department's annual crime statistics, while lesser crimes increased slightly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brandy Roberts 12 min Grace 17
DipNDots 1 hr Jim 6
Shots fired on Madison Street 1 hr The Law 23
what to do about a drone (Jul '15) 1 hr Jack The Ripper 41
Adult Theaters (May '11) 1 hr Big jay419 66
Derek Baker (Oct '15) 2 hr Lone oak resident 25
does any one remember carrie & stephine van met... (Dec '11) 3 hr Tinacummins 54
Toby Reed 8 hr Rambo 71
Chris Ingram 13 hr Just nosy 18
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,358 • Total comments across all topics: 278,077,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC