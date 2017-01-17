Lourdes' Mardi Gras scheduled for Feb...

Lourdes' Mardi Gras scheduled for Feb. 28

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

The Lourdes Foundation will host the 15th Annual Mardi Gras & All That Jazz, a Fat Tuesday tradition, on Feb. 28. Mardi Gras is a fun-filled evening of music, food and fun to support the Lourdes Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sad day in america 28 min Crank 50
fm 98.3 1 hr Daves Not Here 8
Doing wrong 1 hr Ray 11
Hey Queen 7 hr King 22
Rosalinda Perez 9 hr Greg 2
You bought me gas today 9 hr Infinity 7
kendall from outback 9 hr Jenn 9
Toby Reed 10 hr Yes 62
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,500 • Total comments across all topics: 278,018,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC