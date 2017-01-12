Long history of service makes Burr worthy nominee
I am writing to show my appreciation for a very special person in the Paducah community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Milf Who Owns Club Incognito! (Aug '15)
|4 min
|Bless your heart
|22
|fantasy world (Oct '15)
|13 min
|Bless your heart
|26
|McCracken Nursing and Rehab?
|23 min
|cna
|2
|Four Rivers Behavioral Health (Mar '11)
|24 min
|confidential
|149
|Right to work
|39 min
|eythelene
|30
|Any Scientologists in Paducah
|1 hr
|Follower
|5
|Range America - closed for inventory
|1 hr
|Hillary
|15
|Toby Reed
|15 hr
|Tranny Wreck
|55
|Beware Parkers Drive inn
|16 hr
|smack that
|37
|shooting in Reidland
|22 hr
|Duh
|150
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC