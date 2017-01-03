Judge upholds ex-teacher's plea

Judge upholds ex-teacher's plea

By Kat Russell-The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service "I have two small children, and one of them is a special-needs child, and the thought of being away from them for any amount of time is terrifying." That is what former Carlisle County substitute teacher Kasey Warren told the court Tuesday during a hearing to determine if her request to withdraw her guilty plea would be granted.

