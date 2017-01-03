Instagram's #partakeinpaducah shows city's 'fresh, candid' side
About 10 weeks ago Kerri Bonner, curator of the @cityofpaducah Instagram account, snapped this photo from her car after a rainstorm and posted it to @cityofpaducah where it was seen by thousands and "liked" by 587 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen morris
|46 min
|girl who wants to...
|1
|Outback Steakhouse faces lawsuit. soon to be sh... (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|Oh Charlie
|23
|Show-Me's shuts down.
|2 hr
|She has no real d...
|5
|Days Inn
|2 hr
|My preference
|14
|Suboxone (May '15)
|2 hr
|Blitzen
|19
|mc
|3 hr
|Grow up child
|3
|Warren E. Asher (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|Just Guesting
|34
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC