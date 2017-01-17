Hoy awarded DAR Youth Citizenship Medal
Paducah Tilghman High School sophomore David Hoy was recently awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution Youth Citizenship Medal by DAR representative Cindy Byrd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DipNDots
|4 min
|Jim
|6
|Shots fired on Madison Street
|5 min
|The Law
|23
|what to do about a drone (Jul '15)
|7 min
|Jack The Ripper
|41
|Adult Theaters (May '11)
|30 min
|Big jay419
|66
|Derek Baker (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Lone oak resident
|25
|does any one remember carrie & stephine van met... (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Tinacummins
|54
|what do you think of kendall I'm always in trou...
|2 hr
|Smooth Operator
|11
|Toby Reed
|7 hr
|Rambo
|71
|Chris Ingram
|11 hr
|Just nosy
|18
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC