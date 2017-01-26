Hot soup on a cold day
Sandra Anderson hands Peg Brown, both of Paducah, a piece of bread to go with her potato soup Thursday during the Winter Warm-up Soup Luncheon at First Presbyterian Church in Paducah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christopher McFarland the Abuser
|13 min
|Tired OF the BS
|2
|Woman pepsi stocker southside walmart
|13 min
|Scott
|3
|Build the wall
|14 min
|Trump Nation
|26
|Feminist are idiots and full of contradiction
|19 min
|Scott
|4
|the big LIST
|2 hr
|Queen Tlo
|2
|Jesse madden
|2 hr
|Queen Tlo
|1
|new Ch6 reporter.
|3 hr
|Watcher.
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC