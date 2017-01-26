Hot soup on a cold day

Hot soup on a cold day

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Sandra Anderson hands Peg Brown, both of Paducah, a piece of bread to go with her potato soup Thursday during the Winter Warm-up Soup Luncheon at First Presbyterian Church in Paducah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christopher McFarland the Abuser 13 min Tired OF the BS 2
Woman pepsi stocker southside walmart 13 min Scott 3
Build the wall 14 min Trump Nation 26
Feminist are idiots and full of contradiction 19 min Scott 4
the big LIST 2 hr Queen Tlo 2
Jesse madden 2 hr Queen Tlo 1
new Ch6 reporter. 3 hr Watcher. 1
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,553 • Total comments across all topics: 278,320,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC