Estron Chemical Celebrates 40 Years in Business
Estron Chemical , based in Calvert City, KY, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary at the Carson Center in Paducah, KY. The fete, attended by Estron's employees and their spouses, featured Iive music by the Nashville-based Pink Cadillac Band and a multi-course dinner at the prestigious performing arts center.
