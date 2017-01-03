Education notes
Several nursing students were recently recognized for their academic achievements during West Kentucky Community and Technical College fall 2016 nursing pinning ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Days inn
|1 min
|Mic drop
|17
|Italian grill coke heads
|21 min
|yeah
|4
|Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12)
|22 min
|teensy
|8,608
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10)
|26 min
|teensy
|5,107
|deaf guy (Dec '14)
|58 min
|he needs meds
|45
|Burial help
|1 hr
|ES_on_findAgrave
|1
|Show-Me's shuts down.
|2 hr
|James
|18
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC