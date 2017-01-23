Driver in deadly crash in Paducah fac...

Driver in deadly crash in Paducah facing murder charges

The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal collision last Thursday night on Paducah's south side has been charged with murder. Robert C. Thomas was arrested on charges of murder and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after an interview Tuesday, Jan 23 at the police department.

