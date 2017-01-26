Doggone good fun

Doggone good fun

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Join us for a great night of gospel music and hilarious comedy with Mark Lowry and special guests Cana's Voice and Stan Whitmire - MARCH 23, 2017 @ 7:00PM! Tickets can be purchased in person at Heartland Worship Center or online at www.IMCCONCERTS.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christopher McFarland the Abuser 13 min Tired OF the BS 2
Woman pepsi stocker southside walmart 14 min Scott 3
Build the wall 14 min Trump Nation 26
Feminist are idiots and full of contradiction 19 min Scott 4
the big LIST 2 hr Queen Tlo 2
Jesse madden 2 hr Queen Tlo 1
new Ch6 reporter. 3 hr Watcher. 1
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,553 • Total comments across all topics: 278,320,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC