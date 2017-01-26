Doggone good fun
Join us for a great night of gospel music and hilarious comedy with Mark Lowry and special guests Cana's Voice and Stan Whitmire - MARCH 23, 2017 @ 7:00PM! Tickets can be purchased in person at Heartland Worship Center or online at www.IMCCONCERTS.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christopher McFarland the Abuser
|13 min
|Tired OF the BS
|2
|Woman pepsi stocker southside walmart
|14 min
|Scott
|3
|Build the wall
|14 min
|Trump Nation
|26
|Feminist are idiots and full of contradiction
|19 min
|Scott
|4
|the big LIST
|2 hr
|Queen Tlo
|2
|Jesse madden
|2 hr
|Queen Tlo
|1
|new Ch6 reporter.
|3 hr
|Watcher.
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC