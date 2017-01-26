DOE site lead to speak at Chamber breakfast
Department of Energy Paducah Site Lead Jennifer Woodard will be the featured speaker for the February Power in Partnership monthly breakfast of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Kendall the new TLO of Topix
|58 min
|Yeah we got it
|1
|Democrats and jobs
|1 hr
|kardnal
|8
|I want a BBW to sit on my face (Jul '13)
|1 hr
|Sharptonb
|32
|Hot guy
|1 hr
|Knowone knows
|3
|Starbucks
|2 hr
|Bob
|4
|kendall and stacie
|2 hr
|kristen
|26
|Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|Pennie Lane
|8,710
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC