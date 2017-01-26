DOE site lead to speak at Chamber bre...

DOE site lead to speak at Chamber breakfast

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Department of Energy Paducah Site Lead Jennifer Woodard will be the featured speaker for the February Power in Partnership monthly breakfast of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Kendall the new TLO of Topix 58 min Yeah we got it 1
Democrats and jobs 1 hr kardnal 8
I want a BBW to sit on my face (Jul '13) 1 hr Sharptonb 32
Hot guy 1 hr Knowone knows 3
Starbucks 2 hr Bob 4
kendall and stacie 2 hr kristen 26
Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12) 2 hr Pennie Lane 8,710
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,265 • Total comments across all topics: 278,379,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC