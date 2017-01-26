Credit Bureau Systems to expand corporate facilities in Paducah, KY
Credit Bureau Systems, Inc., a Paducah based healthcare revenue cycle management firm, announced Thursday that it will begin construction of a 10,000 square foot call center to be located in Paducah's Commerce Park. The new facility will house the company's growing work force at the campus and bring total employment in Paducah to 300.
