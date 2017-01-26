Credit Bureau Systems to expand corpo...

Credit Bureau Systems to expand corporate facilities in Paducah, KY

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Credit Bureau Systems, Inc., a Paducah based healthcare revenue cycle management firm, announced Thursday that it will begin construction of a 10,000 square foot call center to be located in Paducah's Commerce Park. The new facility will house the company's growing work force at the campus and bring total employment in Paducah to 300.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tori Shaw going back to WPSD 3 min JuddHead the Movie 19
Build the wall 21 min Peanuts for Eleph... 6
Cortnee kennedy is a snitch 50 min Lou Scunt 5
lowlife kendall morris & trashy stacey house 3 hr CPJ 6
Job at Murtco 3 hr Paul Mitchell 44
Woman pepsi stocker southside walmart 4 hr Barkley 1
Chastity Albright and kendall Morris 4 hr Jordan is my name 20
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,220 • Total comments across all topics: 278,300,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC