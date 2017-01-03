Crash in McCracken Co. sends 2 to hospital
McCracken County deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 6700 block of Cairo Rd. on Monday, January 2. Linda Mason, 22, of Paducah, and her one-year-old daughter were driving westbound on Cairo Rd, in a 2009 Hyundai. Anna Solomon, 22, of Paducah, was also driving westbound in a 2002 Honda.
